Charles “Dwight” Calvin, 47 of Abilene, KS passed away September 23, 2021 at Salina Regional Hospital. He was born September 3, 1974 to Richard and Valane (Hoover) Calvin. Dwight was a graduate from Abilene High School in 1994. On October 2, 1999 he was united in marriage to Michelle Howard and had 2 daughters, Destiny and Chyanne. He worked maintenance at Russell Stovers for over 20 years. His hobbies included, hunting, and fishing, 57 Chevy’s, Weird Al Yankovic, and collecting Hot Wheel cars. He was an avid supporter of Vietnam and followed the traveling wall for many years.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife Michelle of the home, two daughters, Destiny and Chyanne Calvin, his mother Valane Calvin, his sister Angela and two nephews, and many family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard, Uncles and Grandparents.
Funeral services for Dwight will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 27, 2021 at Danner Funeral Home. Family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 6-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been set up at Great Plains Federal Credit Union.
