Charles Dean Bethe, 96, of Salina, passed away peacefully in his own home with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
He was born on a homestead outside of Elmo, Kansas, on Oct. 16, 1923 to now deceased Charles Henry Bethe and Juanita (Rucas) Bethe. Preceding him in his death were his brothers Paul Bethe and Donald Bethe.
He married Dorothy E. (Schrader) Bethe, Oct. 24, 1948 and they had 38 years together before she passed away on Oct. 1986. His sons Perry Bethe passed away in 2012 and Dennis Bethe passed away in 2009.
He is survived by loving daughters Peggy A. Gottschalk of Salina, and Donna K. Murnen of Toledo, Ohio.
Dean was blessed with grandchildren Matthew Bethe, Katrina (Bethe) Mendoza (Greg), Daniel Bethe, Garrett Gottschalk (Emily Tamblyn), Megan (Gottschalk) Standefer (Ryan), Drew Bowden (Michelle), Cody Murnen, Kayla (Murnen) Lucas; great-grandchildren Perry Mendoza, Margo Mendoza, Henry Standefer, Willa Standefer, Audrey Standefer, Kendall Bowden and baby boy Gottschalk due in Nov, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8 at the Roselawn Mortuary, 1423 W. Crawford, Salina, from 2 to 6 p.m. with family from 4 to 6 p.m.
Services will be Thursday, July 9, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church Salina, 843 Lewis.
Private entombment will take place in Williamsburg Mausoleum, 1920 E. Crawford next to Dorothy.
