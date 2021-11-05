Charlene E. Potter, 72 of Abilene passed away November 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born in Abilene, November 7, 1948 the daughter of Claude & Dorothy (House) Vaughn. She grew up in the Dickinson County area and graduated from Chapman High School in 1966. On January 1, 1967 she was united in marriage to Daniel W. Potter. Charlene worked as a med nurse for nursing homes in the Abilene area, and also worked for the school district as a cook and teacher’s aide. Charlene is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home. Three sons: Devon (Julie) Potter; Heath Potter; and Luke (Amber) Potter. Three grandchildren: Morgan (Lody) Black; Raegan (Adam) Garbin and Izacc Potter. Two great-grandchildren: Everly and Cohen Black. Two brothers: Vince (Connie) Vaughn and Dave (Sue) Vaughn and one sister, Emily Hopper and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Eugene Vaughn. Family will receive friends Sunday evening at Danner Funeral Home from 5-7P.M. Funeral services for Charlene will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Salina Church of Christ (1646 N. 9th St., Salina, Kansas 67401). Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to the Salina Church of Christ. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Abilene Police Department charges 19-year-old in recent acts of vandalism
- Dickinson County Clerk’s office announces winners in city, school board elections
- Solomom community rallies around Hayden Ballou
- Jordan Swarts
- Meet the new guys: Introducing Abilene’s newest city commissioners
- Douglas Gene Schlesener
- “I truly love this town:” Shafer exits commission after six and a half years
- New businesses show off their Halloween spirit with special events
- Election Day is Tuesday: Here’s what voters need to know
- Trick-or-Treat in Abilene
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.