Charlene E. Potter

Charlene E. Potter, 72 of Abilene passed away November 3, 2021 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.  She was born in Abilene, November 7, 1948 the daughter of Claude & Dorothy (House) Vaughn.  She grew up in the Dickinson County area and graduated from Chapman High School in 1966.  On January 1, 1967 she was united in marriage to Daniel W. Potter.  Charlene worked as a med nurse for nursing homes in the Abilene area, and also worked for the school district as a cook and teacher’s aide.  Charlene is survived by her loving husband Dan of the home.  Three sons: Devon (Julie) Potter; Heath Potter; and Luke (Amber) Potter.  Three grandchildren: Morgan (Lody) Black; Raegan (Adam) Garbin and Izacc Potter.  Two great-grandchildren: Everly and Cohen Black.  Two brothers: Vince (Connie) Vaughn and Dave (Sue) Vaughn and one sister, Emily Hopper and numerous nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, Eugene Vaughn. Family will receive friends Sunday evening at Danner Funeral Home from 5-7P.M. Funeral services for Charlene will be 1:00 P.M., Monday, November  8, 2021 at the Salina Church of Christ (1646 N. 9th St., Salina, Kansas 67401).  Burial will follow at the Abilene City Cemetery.  The family suggests memorials be given to the Salina Church of Christ.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, KS 67410.  Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net

 

