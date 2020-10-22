After a long and well-lived life, Charlene (Dreiling) Herman was called home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.
Charlene was a vibrant wife, mom, grandmother, sister and friend until dementia overtook her days.
She was born in Ellis, KS, on April 14, 1933 to Ray and Marcella Dreiling, one of 5 other siblings. They lived in Ellis until 1943 at which time they moved to Chapman, KS, which is where she and her siblings attended school.
Charlene was married to George Herman in September 1954. They were parents to five children and moved to Denver, CO, in 1956 for 20 years, moving back to Chapman, KS, in 1976.
They bought a few acres and built their home there to be closer to family. Upon her return to Chapman, Charlene renovated the old bank building into “Char’s Salon” where she did hair as a beautician for a number of years.
There were few family gatherings where she wasn’t called upon to get her scissors or clippers out to do trims for nieces, nephews, siblings, etc.
Charlene was a servant to her community whenever the need arose. She helped clean the church parish (St. Michael’s) and frequently prepared food for the many dinners the church had.
But it didn’t stop there. Friends, family, shut-ins, whenever a cheerful visitor was needed, Charlene could be counted on. Her kindness and great sense of humor attracted many friends. She was by all accounts well loved by her community.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 66 years George Herman, their children Sherry Hooper, Abilene, KS, Jerry (Lauren) Herman, Thornton, CO, Patty (David) Canfield, Abilene, KS, and Mary Beth (Kevin) Buchanan, Bartlesville, OK, grandchildren Sarah Canfield, Kellen Canfield, Trenton Canfield, Jeremy Collins, Cristian Whitney, Austin Heidenreich, Brittany Da Via, Kelsey Straub and (little) Theresa Foster as well as many great-grandchildren and others who loved her.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Theresa Herman Foster, her parents Ray and Marcella Dreiling, and her siblings Norman Dreiling, Salina, KS, Marvin Dreiling, Chapman, KS, Mary Jean Hooper, Dallas, TX, Patsy Schad, Junction City KS, and Lorraine Leach, Overland Park ,KS.
Visitation will be held at Londeen’s Funeral Home in Chapman, KS, on Friday, Oct. 23 from 6 to 7:30 pm.
On Saturday, Oct. 24, there will be a mass of Christian burial at St. Michael’s Parish in Chapman, KS, starting with a rosary at 10 a.m., followed by the mass at 10:30 am. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Chapman, KS. In lieu of flowers, Charlene’s family has instead requested donations be made in her name to either The Chapman Valley Manor or The Salina Rescue Mission.
Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen’s Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, Kansas 67431.
