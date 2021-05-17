Chairy Melander, a former Abilene resident, died after a brief illness on Monday, May 3, 2021, in Lenexa, Kan., at the age of 88.
Chairy was born Oct. 6, 1932, to Walter and Mervil Frear in Republican City, Neb. From the age of 2, she was raised in Republican City by her grandmother. She worked there as a switchboard operator starting as a teen.
She married Dale Melander and in 1958, the couple relocated to Abilene. Chairy then worked as an accountant for several businesses including the A.L. Duckwall Stores, Co. In 1970, they relocated to Shawnee, Kan. Shortly afterwards, she started working for United Telecommunications (later Sprint) in Fairway, Kan., and retired after 28 years there.
Chairy was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection in Prairie Village, Kan., Johnson County (Kansas) Genealogical Society and Shawnee Garden Club. She was an avid gardener, and she loved to cook for anyone and everyone. She enjoyed sewing as well as researching the history of her family and her community.
She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Royer of Lenexa, Kan., and extended family members including cousins Tom Skeels of Omaha, Neb., Peggy Dennis of Kensington, Kan., and Lisa, Mike and Richard Mittan of Denver, Colo., and Janice Wulfekoetter and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son-in-law.
Memorial services were held May 10, 2021, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.
Memorial contributions may be sent in Chairy’s name to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9100 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66206, Great Plains SPCA, 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS 66202, and Elara Caring Hospice, 9233 Ward Parkway, Suite 201, Kansas City MO 64114
