Funeral services for Cecelia Helmke, 79, of Abilene will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at the Abilene Cemetery with Reverend Joseph Barlau officiating. Mrs. Helmke passed away Saturday, Jan.16, 2021 at the Village Manor Nursing Home.
She was born Oct. 26, 1941 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of Emil and Gertrude (Carlson) Strauss.
Cecelia worked as an office assistant for several businesses including the insurance and banking industries.
On April 19, 1964 she was united in marriage to Norman Helmke in Junction City. He survives of the home.
Other survivors include her daughter Arlene and husband David Berven of Abilene, son Keith and wife Becky Helmke of Wellsville, Kansas, brother William Strauss of Junction City, grandchildren Rochelle Krieger, Cody Berven, and Jacob Berven and great-grandchildren Dezeray, Brooklyn and Hudson.
She was preceded in death by her sister Rosanna Upham, brother Emory Strauss, Emil H. Strauss, Jr., and her parents.
Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 to 6 p.m., at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home of Abilene. Family suggests memorials be given to the Faith Lutheran Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
