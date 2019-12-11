Carolyn Lehner

Carolyn Elaine Lehner, 82, of Abilene passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Village Manor Nursing Home in Abilene. She was born Jan. 23, 1937 in Junction City, the daughter of Ernest and Geraldine (Seubert) Norman.
Carolyn graduated from Chapman High School in 1955. On May 28, 1960 she was united in marriage to Harold Lehner in Abilene. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2017. Carolyn worked as a maid at the White House Inn in Abilene.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Peggy Chronister and husband Mark, sons Robert Lehner and wife Marci and Richard Lehner and wife Venus, grandson Kirk Chronister and great-granddaughter Rydia Chronister, brothers Jerry and Gail Norman and sister Yvonne Silver. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and grandson Scott Chronister.
Services for Carolyn will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at the Life House Church in Abilene with Pastor Kerry Coup officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery North of Chapman.
Family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
