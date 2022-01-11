Carolyn Kay Steinborn, 75 of Abilene passed away January 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.  She was born May 28, 1947 in Salina, the daughter of Lyle Squires SR and Opal Baker.   Carolyn worked at Russell Stover’s for 19 years as a supervisor.  Her biggest joy and passion was taking care of her great niece and nephew, Ellis and Mara after she retired.  She also enjoyed cooking, being a care giver to others in need and gardening.  Carolyn is survived by her son, Corey Schaich of Portland, Oregon.  One brother, Lyle Squires JR and wife Sara of Topeka.  Two sisters, Georgia Smith of Abilene and Sally Moffett  of Texas.  She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Smith and Sylvia Broils.  Carolyn’s wishes were to be cremated.  A memorial services will be held at a later date.  The family suggests memorials be given to the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice.  Memorials may be dropped off or mailed at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.