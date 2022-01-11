Carolyn Kay Steinborn, 75 of Abilene passed away January 3, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene. She was born May 28, 1947 in Salina, the daughter of Lyle Squires SR and Opal Baker. Carolyn worked at Russell Stover’s for 19 years as a supervisor. Her biggest joy and passion was taking care of her great niece and nephew, Ellis and Mara after she retired. She also enjoyed cooking, being a care giver to others in need and gardening. Carolyn is survived by her son, Corey Schaich of Portland, Oregon. One brother, Lyle Squires JR and wife Sara of Topeka. Two sisters, Georgia Smith of Abilene and Sally Moffett of Texas. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Smith and Sylvia Broils. Carolyn’s wishes were to be cremated. A memorial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials be given to the Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Tags
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- The art of tattooing: how Abilene business Blackollar got it’s start
- Abilene native plans to open a premier RV park
- Abilene Middle School girls wrestling team prepares for first full season
- County Health Department revises COVID-19 guidelines as Omicron rises around the state
- Seismic activity in Kansas: history and statistics of Dickinson County earthquakes
- Richard Keith Palmer
- Donna Marie Stinson
- Abilene school board says goodbye to Kyle Becker
- Brett Adam Scheele
- Dickinson County teen reaches out with large hay donation for Kansas ranch damaged by wildfires
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Donna Marie Stinson (1)
- John M. Adee (1)
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.