Funeral services for Carole L. Womochil, 75, of Detroit will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene with Reverend Jack Craig officiating.
Mrs. Womochil passed away suddenly Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her home in Detroit.
She was born August 9, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Adam and Lois (Thacker) Kirchner. She graduated from Enterprise High School and had worked for a beanbag factory in Hope and later worked in the printing department of Alco until retiring.
Carole enjoyed growing flowers, baking, yard work, cooking, and collecting Indian artifacts, eagles, and snowmen. But her greatest hobby was spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
On Oct. 11, 1997 Carole married Larry Womochil in Abilene. He survives of the home. Other survivors include her sons Michael and his wife Shawna Wiley of Enterprise, Scott and his wife Lori Wiley of Detroit, Mike and his wife Kelly Womochil of Abilene, daughter Diane and her husband Steve Ferris of Abilene, twin sister Shirley Riedy of Abilene, bother Tom Kirchner of Clay Center, 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers Roger and Darrell.
The family has selected cremation. They will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapman American Legion #240 and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.