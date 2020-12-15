Carol L. Rutz of Enterprise, Kansas, and formerly of the Hope area passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at Village Manor at the age of 86.
She was born Dec. 20, 1933 in Abilene, the daughter of Wayne and Lorraine Chrisco. She retired from the state of Kansas after 15 years. On April 6, 1950 she married Willis (Bill) Rutz of Dillon at the Methodist Church in Enterprise. She was a life member of New Basel United Church of Christ.
Carol was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a life member of New Basel United Church of Christ and the American Legion Post #39 Auxiliary for many years. Carol will be missed by all. She loved being with family and playing card with friends
She is survived by sons Willis W. Rutz (Billy) and his daughter Stephanie (Shane) Morgan of Battle Ground, Washington, Mike Rutz (Renauda) of Enterprise, KS, deceased son Daniel Rutz, his son Ryan Rutz of Enterprise Ks, daughters Julia Cooper (Curt) and daughters Inara and Jemma of Hoxie KS, Amy Rutz (Jesse friend), of Manhattan, KS and daughter Susan Holloway (Charlie) of Solomon, KS, and their sons Jamie Holloway of Holland, KS, Brian Holloway (Dawn) of Abilene, KS and their sons Tyler and Cooper and sister Beverly Womochil of Abilene.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Willis, her parents, sister Marilyn Widler and her brother Wayne Chrisco.
Funeral services for Carol will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at the New Basel Cemetery south of Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. A celebration of life service will be in the spring.
Friends may sign the register book at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #39 Auxiliary and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
