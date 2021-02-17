Carol Rose Scheidt of Salina, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
She was born Nov. 20, 1937 in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Carroll and Catherine “Rose” (Kilzer) Annette.
Carol spent most of her life in the Salina, Solomon and Abilene area. She was united in marriage to Gary “Duke” Scheidt on May 4, 1957 in Seattle, Washington.
Carol was a devoted wife, loving mother and prayer warrior.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Gary “Duke” Scheidt, children Mike Scheidt (Tammy) of Abilene, Kathy Winingham (Dan) of Solomon, Connie Simpson (Cary) of Abilene, Danny Scheidt (Rhonda) of Salina, Suzie Cramer (Rod) of Salina and Vicki Nebel (Mike) of Salina, 15 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and sisters Elaine Richardson and Shirley Boucher.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Andrew V. Scheidt and Donald Scheidt, grandson Robby Orton, brothers Richard and William Annette and sister Patti Lemley.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Randall Weber officiating.
Burial will follow at Mt. St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Abilene. Parish Rosary will be 10 a.m., Friday before Mass.
The family suggests memorials be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off at the Church the day of the service or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
