Carol N. Redger, passed away peacefully on December 07, 2021 in Marietta, Georgia, where she had been residing the last two years. She was 93.
Carol was born January 9, 1928, the daughter of Benjamin H. and Rachel C. Mahar McConkey in Solomon, Kansas. She attended the Solomon public schools, as well as DCCHS before graduating from Solomon High School in 1946. For a few years she worked as a telephone operator in Solomon. On October 10, 1948 Carol married Ervy Redger, a local farmer and cattleman. They lived several places, nearly all within Dickinson County, but the majority of years were spent just south of Carlton area and off Eden Road in the Sand Springs community.
Carol worked for over 25 years as a CNA at Abilene Memorial Hospital and retired in 1990. She was an avid reader, furniture re-finisher, a volunteer with Abilene Pioneer Camp, and an active member of her church, First Baptist of Carlton, then First Baptist of Abilene, and later of Abilene’s Southern Baptist Church. Ervy died in 1993 and Carol continued to live on the farm until 2008 when she moved into Abilene, and later lived at Abilene Place. Carol was known to friends and family for her wonderful sense of humor, her sweet nature and consideration of others—even to the very end.
Carol is survived by her four daughters Janis (Milton) Hill, Marietta, GA, Judith (Bernd) Marcus, Indianapolis, IN, Jacque (Ahmed Ezzouhairy) Redger, Maplewood, NJ, and Carol Elaine (Stephen) Kilpatrick, Shreveport, LA. There are five grandchildren: Byron Mitchell Hill of Charlotte, NC, Lauren Elaine Hill (Joshua) Jones of Marietta, Jordana Caroline Marcus of Indianapolis, Morgan Elaine and Christina Brooke Kilpatrick of Shreveport. She is survived by two great-grandchildren: Merritt Elaine and Nolan Everett Jones, of Marietta. Additionally, Carol is survived by one sister, Phyllis Gish of Vallejo, Ca. along with numerous nephews and nieces and their descendants. She was pre-deceased by her parents, a sister, and four brothers.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson. Burial will be in the Abilene Cemetery. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Janis Hill, 5186 Forest Brook Pkwy, Marietta, GA 30068 In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
