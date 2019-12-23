Carol Jean Cornwell
Carol Jean Cornwell, 80, of Salina, Kansas, left this world to be with her Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Carol was born in Herington, Kansas on Jan. 7, 1939, a daughter of the late Louella (Ringey) Wolf and Ray Conant.
On Oct. 29, 1955, Carol married Paul Cornwell in Webb City, Missouri.
Survivors include her husband Paul, daughters Brenda Decker of Enterprise and DeAnn Cornwell of Salina, son Paul E. Cornwell (Deb) of Wellington, and stepsister Marge Hoobler of Canadian, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Stephanie K. Wallace of Overland Park, Nicole Decker of Overland Park, Glenn Decker II of Enterprise, and Danielle Decker of Salina, great-grandchildren Brittany Wallace, Bryce Wallace, Makayla Decker, all of Overland Park and Talon Decker of Enterprise and numerous cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her stepfather Roy Wolf, half-brother Dave MacFarlane and step-sister Barbara Story.
Visitation will be Thursday, Dec. 26, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home with family present from 5 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas, with Dave Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Abilene Cemetery Abilene, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Salina in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.
For more information or to send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net or on Facebook.
