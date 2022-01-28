Carol Beth Kickhaefer was born on September 17, 1940, in Woodbine, KS to James Howard Gillett and Thelma Mae McCoy. Carol passed away peacefully with her family by her side on January 25, 2022, at Herington Municipal Hospital.
She lived most of her life in Woodbine. Carol attended Woodbine schools and graduated from Woodbine High School with the class of 1958. After graduating she began working in Junction City at the Chamber of Commerce office until her marriage.
On November 3, 1960, Carol married the love of her life Gaylen Dean Kickhaefer, and they were blessed with 61 wonderful years together. To this union, six children were born: Gail, Todd, Van, Cindy, Debbie, and Nancy. Gaylen and Carol made a life farming and running a hog and cattle operation. Carol worked side by side with Gaylen on their farm until her health wouldn’t allow her.
In her spare time, Carol loved to read and browse recipes and cookbooks. She also enjoyed doing word searches in her later years. One of her biggest joys was watching sports, and she especially loved college basketball and March Madness.
Carol is survived by her husband Gaylen, son; Todd, daughters; Gail Nemmers (Matt), Cindy Rietzke (Tracy), Deb Meisenheimer (Jeff), and Nancy Brockmeier (Glen). She is also survived by grandchildren: Eric Albrecht, Brittany Kickhaefer, Amanda and April Kickhaefer, Kylie Yeager (Michael), Morgan Rietzke, Kelbi and Kamryn Meisenheimer, Holly, Meghan, Amber, and Tyler Brockmeier and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant sister; Wanda, brothers; Gene and Robert, her son; Van, grandson; TJ. Yazel-Megli Funeral, Herington Chapel is serving the family.
A visitation will be held at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Herington, on January 28, 2022, from 6pm-8pm. A funeral service will be held on Saturday January 29, 2022, at 10:30am at the church, with internment following at the Woodbine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or the Woodbine Fire Department. Please sign her online guestbook and leave a memory of Carol at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
