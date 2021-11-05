Carol Ann Engelhaupt, 69, of Carlton passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021. She was born in Wakefield, Virginia, December 10, 1951 the daughter of Gene and Hazel (Garber) Neely. On December 14, 1976 she was united in marriage to Bill Engelhaupt in Fremont, Nebraska. Carol earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts. She was a life-long author and artist. She wrote a collection of poems and also was a copy editor for several publishers. Along with her passion for writing, she also enjoyed gardening. Carol is survived by her loving husband Bill of the home. Two daughters, Jennie (Derek) Lipson of Abilene and Marty Jo (Dave) Lauridsen of Columbus, Nebraska. One son, Dustin Engelhaupt of Abilene. Five grandchildren, Tyra Engelhaupt and Alexis Lipson and Dylan (Jaina), Paige and Jessica Lauridsen. Four great-grandchildren, Grant, Eleanor, Emmett and Dreylan. One brother, Sonny Chandler and two sisters, Winnie DePastino and Barbara Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mary Jane Lykins. The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services for Carol will be 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 12, 2021 at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Carol Engelhaupt Memorial Fund. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St. Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
