Carol A. Schrader

Carol A. Schrader, 63, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 6, 2022, at Abilene Memorial Hospital. She  was born Jan. 14, 1959 in Junction City, Kansas, the daughter of William G. and Faye Ione (Pearson) Matthews.

Carol graduated from Junction City High School, Class of 1977. Following graduation, she started her career in civil service at Fort Riley, Kansas, retiring after numerous honors and promotions in 2018, with 43 years of service. Carol married her soulmate, Kevin Schrader, soon after high school, and they eventually settled northeast of Abilene in 1983. They celebrated 44 years of marriage in July.

 

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.