Carmen Catherine Palmer-Tower, 94, of Abilene, went to be with her heavenly father on Dec. 12 2022.
Carmen was born Jan. 13, 1928, to Floyd & Ola Boll in Concordia, Kansas. After high school she attended Miltonville College in Miltonville, Kansas, and graduated with an elementary education degree.
While in college she met Rev. Richard James Palmer. They later married on June 18, 1953. They went on to have three children Richard Keith Palmer, Sharon Kathleen Palmer-Shaw, Michael James Palmer.
After her late husband passed away in 2009, Carmen spent her remaining years with her husband John Tower. They married Nov. 9, 2019. As a couple, they went to McDonald’s every morning and enjoyed coffee with their friends. They also enjoyed traveling throughout Kansas going to mom and pop restaurants and watching tv together.
Carmen was predeceased by her parents Floyd & Ola Boll, her late husband Rev. Richard Palmer, a son Keith Palmer, and three sisters and one brother who died at birth. She is survived by her husband John Tower, her children Sharon and Rick Shaw of Abilene and Mike Palmer of Lebanon, Missouri. Her grandchildren Stephanie and Trevor Hand of Abilene and their children Kathleen and Dallas. April Shaw of Topeka and her children Faith, Kindra, Courtney, Corben, Brittney, and Hope. Crystal Lewis of Tulsa, Oklahoma and her children Lilli, Aniken, and Cali. Ben Palmer of Topeka. Elle and Jacob Winterrowd of Lebanon, Missouri. Audrey and Tim Kroese of Camdenton, Missouri, and their children Mia, Ella, and Lucy. Adrian and Kemper Palmer of Pottersville, Missouri. Also, four great great grandchildren.
Viewing will be held at Martin Becker Carlson Funeral home 414 NW 3rd St. Abilene, KS 67410 on Dec. 18, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The funeral service will be held at United Brethren Church 200 S. Kuney St Abilene, KS 67410 on Dec. 19, 2022, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Oklahoma Wesleyan University. Donations may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
Carmen’s Legacy: “I hope they will know that I really love them and that my main desire was for each one to make it to heaven. I hope they will remember me as a true Christian and my desire was to always please Jesus.”
