Carlene Rae Taylor, 77, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 at Village Manor in Abilene.
She was born August 20, 1943 in Clay Center, the daughter of Vivian Gebhardt and Wilma Jean Gates. Carlene worked as an antique dealer in the Abilene area.
Carlene is survived by her daughter Kristine Kiser of Abilene, grandson Aaron Barrett of Lawrence, Kansas, daughter-in-law Valorie Kiser of Medford, Oklahoma, step-grandsons Dexter, Dustin and Clay of Medford, Oklahoma and brother-in-law David Brubaker of Hutchinson, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Taylor, son Ken Kiser, parents and sisters Jolene Householder and Goldie Ann Brubaker.
The family has chosen cremation. No services are planned at this time. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to the Abilene Animal Hospital to go towards adoption programs. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
