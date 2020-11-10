Carla Marie Hoffman was born on Jan. 12, 1936 to Carl and Violet Sleichter Hoffman at their home southeast of Abilene.
She passed away on Nov. 9, 2020 at the age of 84 at Burlington, Kansas.
In September of 1943, she went to Winfield Hospital and Training Center. She lived there until April 1987 when she was moved to the Hartford Manor Training Center in Hartford, Kansas, and then was moved to Burlington.
Survivors are her brother Duane Hoffman of Huntsville, Alabama, a nephew and niece and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father and two nieces.
Graveside Services for Carla will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at New Basel Cemetery with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. The family suggests memorials be given to the New Basel Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
