Carl Eugene Wick, 81, passed away Sept. 8, 2019, at Enterprise Estates Nursing Home, Enterprise, Kansas.
He was born to Harold T. and Marie R. (Kugler) Wick in Abilene, Kansas, on April 9, 1938. He attended the Chronister school and graduated from Dickinson County Community High School in 1956. After graduation, he worked for a bridge crew on Interstate 70 until his enlistment in the U.S. Army in 1961. He had an honorable discharge in 1963.
After his discharge, Gene worked various jobs in his life for friends and neighbors along with working on the family farm northeast of Abilene. In later years, Gene worked on his own farm. Most of his life was lived near the Buckeye community until his home was destroyed in the 2016 tornado. He then moved to Abilene and lived with his brother Jim.
He loved his pets: Lucy, a miniature Australian shepherd, and Buddy, his rat terrier. He enjoyed spending time in his garden and especially loved growing his own fresh tomatoes. Gene didn’t know a stranger and enjoyed visiting. His smile and his ornery attitude will never be forgotten.
Gene is survived by brothers James Wick, Enterprise, and Dale Wick, Abilene, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Helen (Wick) Stevens.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Brethren in Christ Church, 1005 N. Buckeye Ave., Abilene, Kansas, the Rev. Dale Engle officiating. There will be visitation with family beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Community Meal at Brethren in Christ Church, Abilene, Kansas, in care of Londeen Funeral Home, P.O. Box 429, Chapman, KS 67431.
