Caren J. Gross, 74 of Solomon, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021. at Salina Regional Hospital in Salina. She was born Aug. 5, 1946, in Salina, the daughter of William and Estelle (Johnson) Crowdus.
Caren grew up in Solomon and graduated from Solomon High School in 1964. She worked as a SRS administrative assistant in Salina.
She is survived by her two daughters, Melissa DeMars of Solomon and Jennifer Gross of Salina; three grandchildren, Mason DeMars, Hadley Lawson and Hayden Lawson; one sister Carol Simpson of Columbia, Mo., and numerous friends who she loved like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Caren’s wishes were to be cremated. A Memorial Service for Caren will be 2 p.m., Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Carlson-Becker Funeral Home in Solomon. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon next to her mom, Estelle.
The family suggests memorials be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Carlson-Becker Funeral Home, PO Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.