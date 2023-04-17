Calvin Dee Davis went to meet the Lord Feb. 25 surrounded by all his family. He was born Feb. 23, 1937 in Elmo, Kansas to George Edward Davis and Irene Margaret (Shane) Davis.
Calvin was married to Jo Ann Scott May 12, 1956 and they had three daughters. On October 11, 1956, he hired on the Rock Island as a brakeman. After the Rock Island ceased operations, he worked as a brakeman and conductor for Cotton Belt and SSW, conductor for Southern Pacific and retired Feb. 14, 1999 as an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad.
He was the last living charter member of the Hope Saddle Club. He loved trading horses; he would buy high and sell low. He loved roping, trail rides, shodeos and helping people move cattle. Calvin was also a member of the Dickinson County Sheriff Posse.
Camping was one of his favorite pastimes from homemade campers to fifth-wheels. He and Jo Ann loved camping in Branson with friends and fishing off the pontoon at Milford Lake.
His family was very important to him. Even with his work schedule he made time to coach the girls' softball team, attend all their sporting and school events and help with many 4-H projects. He also attended many grandchildren's sporting events.
Calvin was a member of the Hope United Methodist Church. He was on the USD 481 school board, Hope City Council and served as Hope Mayor for several years. He served as a 4-H horse project leader and a boy scout leader. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Jo Ann, daughters Brenda (Mark) Meuli, Becky (Dave) Drury and Bobbie (Jeff) Hostetter, 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service for Calvin will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Hope United Methodist Church. Family will receive friends Friday, April 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene. The family suggests memorials be given to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or to the Hope United Methodist Church. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St. Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
