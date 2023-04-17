Calvin Dee Davis

Calvin Dee Davis went to meet the Lord Feb. 25 surrounded by all his family. He was born Feb. 23, 1937 in Elmo, Kansas to George Edward Davis and Irene Margaret (Shane) Davis.  

Calvin was married to Jo Ann Scott May 12, 1956 and they had three daughters. On October 11, 1956, he hired on the Rock Island as a brakeman. After the Rock Island ceased operations, he worked as a brakeman and conductor for Cotton Belt and SSW, conductor for Southern Pacific and retired Feb. 14, 1999 as an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad.

 

