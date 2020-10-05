Funeral services for Caleb T. White, 37, of Abilene will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at the Abilene Cemetery with Pastor Jack Keller officiating. Caleb passed away suddenly Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Gypsum, Kansas.
He was born Jan. 26, 1983 in Rome, Georgia, the son of Thomas and Donna (Havenstein) White. He worked for Agri Trails in Gypsum. Prior to that Caleb worked for Crop Services.
Caleb never met a stranger and was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary in Minneapolis and loved the outdoors hunting, fishing, and camping. But his greatest love in life was his little girl.
Caleb is survived by his loving daughter Krystal of the home, his parents Tom and Donna of Abilene and his brother Joshua of Abilene.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Caleb White Memorial Fund for the benefit of his daughter, and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
