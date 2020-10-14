Byrdene Ann Hall, 64, died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Conroe Texas.
Byrdene was born on March 15, 1956, to Clyde and Arely Howard in San Bernardino, California.
She attended schools in Southern California until 1969 when the family returned to Abilene, Kansas.
Her first marriage gave her two beautiful children, Brandy and Beau. In 1982 she married Bill Hall and later gave birth to her youngest daughter, Bobbi.
Byrdene spent the majority of her adult life raising her children and working for the family businesses.
She enjoyed working for her father at the convenience stores that he owned. She worked as a cashier and loved to interact with the public.
Byrdene loved to laugh and have a good time. She was one of the most accepted and loving people you would ever meet.
Byrdene was a music lover, but especially Elvis. Her children will tell you, growing up in her house there was a wall of Jesus and a wall of Elvis. Their first family vacation was to Graceland.
Raising three children on her own, she took on the role of both parents and did not take the job lightly. She was an amazing study partner, motivator and leader. Her children were her life.
In 2002 she obtained her CNA license and moved into the health care field. She provided home health and private care for elderly as well as those with special needs.
She welcomed her first grandchild in the summer of 2002 and he was followed by four more grandchildren soon after.
She enjoyed being a grandmother more than anything in the world.
In 2009 her daughter moved to Texas and Byrdene spent the next 10 years traveling between Kansas and Texas. She spent her later years traveling with her children and grandchildren. She loved the water, whether it was the beach, lake or the pool.
She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow. She supported them in all they did. Many days and nights were spent on sidelines and in bleachers.
She was the second of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her older brother, Thomas Howard.
She is survived by her two sisters Melissa Zelniker and husband Steve Zelniker of Abilene, Denise Howard of Abilene, daughters Brandy Parson and husband Stan Parson of Abilene, Bobbi Middleton and husband Scott Middleton of Montgomery TX, son Beau Boston and wife Jodi Boston of Abilene, one raised like her own, Amanda Hall of Abilene, her grandchildren Cameron, Kennidee, and Clyde Middleton, Michael, Adam, Kayla, Trista, and Aron Parson, a niece and multiple nephews as well as many loving friends. She was a mother to many and will be missed by all that knew her.
Visitation for Byrdene will be from 6 to 7 pm Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Danner Funeral Home in Abilene. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Abilene with Father Randall Weber as Celebrant.
Her final resting place will be in the Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Byrdene Hall and may be sent in care of Bobbi Middleton, 3123 Fitzgerald Drive, Montgomery, Texas, 77356. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
