Bruce Miller Bruce Miller, 85, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27 in Abilene. He was born Oct. 14, 1934 in Enterprises, Kansas, the son of William Miller Sr. and Letha Nellie (Sprinkel) Miller. Growing up in rural Enterprise, Bruce attended local schools and graduated from Chapman High School. After graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps. On Oct. 17, 1960 he married Lola Johnson in Enid, Oklahoma. Most all of their married life was spent in Detroit, Kansas. He had been employed for 25 years by Schwann Enterprises. Bruce was an over the road trucker for 42 years, traveling through 48 states, Canada and logging over 5 million miles before retiring in 2002. Bruce was preceded in death by wife Lola, granddaughter Rylee Miller, son-in-law Ralph Calderon, two sisters, infant sister Seatha Miller and Lorene Smith and brother Bill Miller. He is survived by daughters Brenda Calderon of Ft. Worth, Texas and Lisa Forrester of Salina, Kansas, sons John (Kathy) Dobkins of Abilene, Kansas, R .Bruce (Michelle) Miller of Brookville, Kansas and Brian K. Miller of Ft. Worth, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and sisters Helen Cushing of Wichita, Kansas and JoAnn McLean of Las Vegas, Nevada. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at the Danner Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM on Monday, December 2 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery, south of Enterprise. Graveside military honors will be provided by the US Marine Corps. The family suggests memorials in his name be made to the Rylee Memorial Scholarship Fund. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home 501 N. Buckeye Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.