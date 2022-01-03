Brett Adam Scheele, 37, passed away on December 9th, 2021, in Oklahoma.
He was born on October 13th, 1984 in Pontiac, Michigan, the son of Joseph P and Donna (Thompson) Scheele.
Brett’s greatest joy was spending time with his children. He was an avid pool player and had a true gift with training his dogs. Brett spent his adult life as a laborer.
He is survived by his children Annabell and Nicholas Scheele of Salina, KS; Brother Joe Scheele and wife Kelli of Hope, KS; Stepbrothers – Jon Elges, Scott Elges, Shawn Collman and Shane Collman; Aunts Kathy, Sherry, Sandy and Gail; nephews and a niece.
Preceded in death by his father Joseph P Scheele, Mother Donna Scheele, Brother Nick Scheele and domestic companion, Sissy.
A memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Abilene, KS on Tuesday January 4th at 10:30 Am. Family suggest memorials be given to Joe Scheele in Brett Scheele Memorial for his children.
