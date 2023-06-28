Brandon Seibel

Funeral services Brandon Jay Seibel, age 65, of Enterprise, will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 3 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Manhattan with Reverend Glen Litke officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Mr. Seibel passed away Tuesday, June 20 at his home in Enterprise.

Brandon was born Feb. 17, 1958 in Hillsboro, Kansas, the son of Wesley D. and Rosella. (Siemens) Seibel. Following his graduation from high school, Brandon attended technical college in Wichita with a degree in mechanics. 

 

