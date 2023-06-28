Brandon Seibel

Funeral services Brandon Jay Seibel, age 65, of Enterprise, will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 3 at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery near Manhattan with Reverend Glen Litke officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Ft. Riley Honor Guard. Mr. Seibel passed away Tuesday, June 20 at his home in Enterprise.
Brandon was born Feb. 17, 1958 in Hillsboro, Kansas, the son of Wesley D. and Rosella. (Siemens) Seibel. Following his graduation from high school, Brandon attended technical college in Wichita with a degree in mechanics.
Following technical school Brandon was a mechanic. He entered the Kansas National Guard in 1991 and served for 22 years before retiring in 2013. He was deployed to the Iraq War in 2003 returning in 2005.
Brandon was a mechanic for Bayer Construction in Junction City and also for the Chapman Bus Barn. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was a life member of the VFW.
On Sept. 3, 1983 he was united in marriage to Caroline Rieger in Hillsboro. She survives of the home. Other survivors include his sons Christopher and Amy Seibel Florida, Jeremy and Lindsay of Kansas, step son Curtis Baumbach of Enterprise, step daughter Shelley and Danny Aleman of Texas, sister Rhonda and Tom Donahue of Colorado, brother John Seibel of Hillsboro, eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Brandon’s family will receive friends Sunday, July 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Danner Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Tunnel and Towers and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
