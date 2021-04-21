Brandon Michael Shirack, age 39, of Junction City, formerly of Solomon, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born June 2, 1981 in Salina, the son of Joseph and Rita (Nowlin) Shirack. He graduated from Solomon High School and was currently a salesman for a telemarketing company.
He is survived by his father Joe (Lisa Stark) of Solomon; mother Paula (Karl) Serrien of Bennington; son Tyler Shirack and daughter Bellamy Shirack of Dallas, Texas; brother Jared Shirack of Salina; sisters, Jade Shirack of Salina and Bailey Shirack of St. Petersburg, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his mother Rita and infant brother Tyler.
Private services will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Senior Center in Solomon on Saturday, May 1. Memorial contributions may be made to Alcoholic’s Anonymous and may be sent in care of the Carlson-Becker Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 308, Solomon, KS 67480. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com
