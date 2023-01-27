Bonnie Jo Harrington Blyton, 87, passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Born in Solomon, Kansas, she was the daughter of Tim V. and Mary Agnes Harrington. After moving to Florida, she attended the University of Miami and joined Eastern Airlines where she was a flight attendant for 10 years. She was a resident of Florida and New York City during this time. Bonnie loved her final home in Lexington, Kentucky, where she enjoyed gardening and caring for numerous dogs. Survivors include her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Garrard and Patricia (Timmie) Fadden, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jean Wilson. A funeral service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church with a burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, both in Solomon, Kansas. To share a remembrance of Bonnie or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.

 

