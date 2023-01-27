Bonnie Jo Harrington Blyton, 87, passed away Jan. 24, 2023. Born in Solomon, Kansas, she was the daughter of Tim V. and Mary Agnes Harrington. After moving to Florida, she attended the University of Miami and joined Eastern Airlines where she was a flight attendant for 10 years. She was a resident of Florida and New York City during this time. Bonnie loved her final home in Lexington, Kentucky, where she enjoyed gardening and caring for numerous dogs. Survivors include her sisters Elizabeth “Betty” Garrard and Patricia (Timmie) Fadden, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jean Wilson. A funeral service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church with a burial to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, both in Solomon, Kansas. To share a remembrance of Bonnie or to offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- APD apprehend Kansas City man for attempted murder
- Shiann Monroe Lober
- City manager brings stability to city: Marsh reflects on first 20 months
- Richard Dean Schlegel
- Shirley Ann (Fulcher) Miller
- City commission approves comprehensive plan proposal and fee schedule changes
- City, county notified of second opioid settlement installment
- Church celebrates new pipe organ
- Jeffery John Morgan
- Grocery sales tax reduction bill will not decrease city and county sales tax
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.