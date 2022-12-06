Bonnie J. Downey passed away Saturday, December 4, 2022 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina. She was born October 22, 1950 in Burlington, Colorado the daughter of Henry and Dolores (McGray) Downry.
Bonnie was an avid K-State Football and Kansas City Royals Baseball fan. She also enjoyed going to concerts, and listening to music.
Bonnie is survived by her brothers Stanley and his wife Susan Downey of Newton, Walter “Jake” and his wife Jenny Downey of Rose Hill, her sister Carol and her husband Bill Rickenbrode of Cocoa, Florida, and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mass of Christian Burial for Bonnie will be 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022 at the St. Phillips Catholic Church in Hope with Father George Chalbhagam as Celebrant. A Parish rosary will be recited at 9:00 am Friday morning at the church.
Bonnie’s final resting place will be in the St. Phillips Catholic Cemetery near Hope. Her family has suggested memorial contributions be made to the Choices Network of Salina, and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.
