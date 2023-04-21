Bill “William” Hubnik, 76, of Salina, Kansas, passed away April 13. Bill was born in Abilene March 11, 1947.
Bill was the son of Frank and Arlene (Deines) Hubnik of Abilene. Bill also served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his son, Patrick Hubnik (Amy) of Salina, grandkids Ava Hubnik, Abel Hubnik, and Kiley Aldridge. Other survivors include his aunt and uncle Dale and Linda Deines of Salina.
Cremation was chosen and there will be a celebration of life held at the Senior Citizen Center in Abilene Sunday, May 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
