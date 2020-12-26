Beverly Jean Bennett, 79 of Enterprise, Kan. passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 20, 1941 in Rockingham, North Carolina, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (McPhail) Phipps.
Beverly attended the local school district in Rockingham, N.C., and graduated from Rohanen High School. She later attended Brown Mackie College in Salina, Kan., and went on to Kansas State University to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.
Beverly worked as the city clerk of Enterprise, Kansas before going to work as a civil servant at Fort Riley, Kansas.
She is survived by her three daughters: Andrea Lynn Spaur; Sandra Lee Gibson (Bill); and Anna Marie Spalding (Steve); two sons: Charles V. Gaddy Sr. (Jasmine) and Paul Austin Bennett; two sisters: Monnie Jenkins and Penelope Phipps; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Paul Bennett.
Funeral services for Beverly are at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Abilene with Pastor Dave Parker officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Enterprise, Kan. Family will receive friends Sunday evening at Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel in Chapman from 3 to 5 p.m.
The family suggests memorials be given to the First Southern Baptist Church of Abilene. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Londeen-Overlease Funeral Chapel, PO Box 411, Chapman, KS 67431. Online condolences can be sent to www.londeenfuneralchapel.com
