Beverly Ann (Bezdek) Kramer, 76, passed away Saturday morning on August 29, 2020 at home in Arlington, TX. She was born on September 22, 1943 in Detroit, KS to Milton Bezdek and Gladys Cook Bezdek.
Beverly grew up in Detroit, KS. She graduated from Chapman High School in 1961.
When Beverly moved to Texas, she worked for Simuflight, Raytheon, and L3 for 20 plus years until she retired. She was involved in many charities and ran in races to benefit them.
She was involved in her First Methodist Church in Burleson, TX. She enjoyed family, bowling, sewing, crossword puzzles, dancing and running. She was very competitive, had a high standard of work ethic and won many trophies and awards.
Beverly was preceded in death by her father Milton Bezdek and her mother Gladys Bezdek.
Beverly is survived by her son Philip Kramer and his wife Rhonda Kramer, daughter Alanna Kramer, sisters Sharon Darling, Karen Bowser and Joyce Mann, 6 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren.
A memorial service was held at Emerald Hills Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Kennedale, Tx.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Encompass Hospice for their wonderful care and support during the last year and a half.
