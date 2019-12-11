“Bev” Beverly Jean Schmutz, 79, of Abilene passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Salina Regional Medical Center. She was born Nov. 24,1940, the daughter of Ralph “Pete” and Phyllis (Dobbins) Schmutz.
Bev grew up in the Abilene area, attended the local school districts and graduated from Abilene High School in 1958. She attended Kansas State Teachers College (Emporia State University) and later went on to receive her Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Kansas State University.
She worked for nearly 30 years at Ft. Riley In Civil Service, retiring in 1993. She also worked 11 years at the Alco Central Office and was also the National Prayer Director for Suitable Helpers Ministries.
Bev is survived by her son Robert Schmutz and wife Angela of Haven, Kansas, grandchildren Micah Hilbert (and husband Kord) of Hays, Genesis, Zephaniah, and Ezra Schmutz, brother Larry Schmutz of Nixa, MO, sisters Naoma Foltz and Sharon Schmutz of Abilene, a number of beloved nieces and nephews and a host of friends who she loved like family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Dale and Gordon “Pete” Schmutz and sister Dotty White.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life gathering entitled “Faith, Family, Friends and Chocolate” will be held at 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at Emmanuel Church in Abilene.
The family suggests memorials be given to Emmanuel Church and/or Watchman Evangelism Ministries. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
