Beuford Putman, 82, of Abilene passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 24, 1938 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the son of James “Webb” and Sylvia (McInturff) Putman. On June 12, 1988 he was united in marriage to Barbara Baker in Abilene.
She survives of the home.
Beuford served 8 years in the Air Force and 22 years in the Army Reserve 425th Transportation Company. He worked at Ft. Riley as a heavy equipment mechanic.
Beuford is survived by his loving wife Barbara of the home, son Kevin Putman of Colorado, six grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 4 siblings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters and his daughter (Valerie).
Military Graveside Services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Solomon.
Masks and social distancing will be required. Friends may come by the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials be given to the Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
