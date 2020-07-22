Betty Stevenson passed away July 19 in her home in Hope, KS, in the arms of her loving husband Dennis. She was born in Wichita, Kansas, and moved to the Chapman area, attending school.
Betty was a stay at home mom until her children were in high school when she went to work at Woolworth for 13 ½ years. She then went to work at Chapman Valley Manor for a year before moving to Hope in 1995 where she then worked for Lutheran Nursing Home in Herington.
She retired in 2016 as their dietary manager and met many friends through the years with her coworkers and the residents she cared for. There are so many friends that Betty has made throughout the years that she cherished and loved so much.
She was preceded in death by her mother Jean Zumbrunn and her father Wendall Randall, brother Charles (Chuck) Randall and sister Kate Boyd.
Surviving is her husband Dennis Stevenson of the home in Hope, son Brian and wife Denise Perkins in Jacksboro, Texas, daughter Brenda and husband Mike Todd in Spring, Texas, and granddaughter Jensen Perkins in Lubbock, Texas, sister Elainea Cynova in Arizona and numerous nieces and nephews.
She loved to camp and fish as well as spending time gardening. She enjoyed canning lots of beans, tomatoes and homemade salsa (with habanero peppers).
She was in a card club and she enjoyed visiting with the women in the community as well as playing bingo at the American Legion. When her family was together she enjoyed playing pitch and Mexican train dominoes.
Spending time with her family and friends was very valuable to her.
There will be a graveside memorial on Saturday, August 15 at 10:30 at the Hope Cemetery in Hope, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Home Health Hospice-Dickinson, 11 Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.