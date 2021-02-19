Betty Riffel, 88, Herington, died Feb. 14, 2021 at Legacy of Herington.
She is survived by sons Melvin Jr. of Hope, Terry of Enterprise and Brad of Scandia, daughters Karen Donahue of Herington, Marvella Riffel of Scandia and Tammy Stalder of Salina.
Friends and family are welcome to visit on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Yazel-Megli Funeral Home in Herington, KS.
Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Herington, KS.
Memorials may be made in Betty’s name to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Herington, KS, or Dickinson County Home Health and Hospice in care of Yazel–Megli Funeral Home, 404 South Broadway, Herington, Kansas 67449.
