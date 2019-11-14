Betty Louise Schneider, 92, passed away Nov. 9, 2019 at the Logan County Hospital in Oakley. Betty was born on April 29, 1927 to Earl and Florence Messinger of rural Abilene.
She graduated from Abilene High School in 1945 and upon graduation she went to Washington, D.C. and worked as a secretary for the Dept. of the Marines.
She married Jack Schneider, of Abilene, KS, on July 28, 1946, upon his arrival home from Naval military service in the South Pacific. Most of their 60 years of marriage was spent in Luray, KS.
Betty worked alongside her husband in their farming and a swine production operation. She was known for her passion to create a beautiful landscape around their home. Betty was widowed in 2007. In 2017 following her 90th birthday, Betty moved to Oakley, KS to live closer to family.
She is survived by sons David Schneider (Harriet) of DeWitt NE, Martin Schneider (Marcia) of Abilene, KS, daughter Becky Dorman (Chris) of Oakley, KS, grandchildren Julie Pell (Terry,) of Lincoln, NE, Sara Meier (Kevin) of Roca, NE, Dr. Rachel Stearnes (Dave) of Omaha, NE, Dr. Nate Schneider of Omaha, NE, Laura Wiksten (Ryan) of Andover, KS, Michael Schneider (Jennifer) of Wamego, KS, Melissa Jones (Cory) of Paris, TX, Erica Burnett (Paul) of Tulsa, OK and Matt Dorman (Rachael) of Lucas, KS, twenty-six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters Marion Dolton, of Abilene, KS, and Jean McArthur, of Salina, KS.
Betty requested cremation. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 320 N. Cedar, Abilene, KS, and private Inurnment will follow at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Osborne, KS or Logan County Hospital, Oakley, KS, sent in care of Baalmann Mortuary, P.O. Box 204, Oakley, KS 67748. For information or condolences visit www.baalman.
