Funeral services for Betty J. VanNess, age 79, of Abilene, will be 10:30 am Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. Betty passed away Monday, November 29, 2021 at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina.
She was born November 29, 1942 in Lawrence, Kansas the daughter of Edward E and Lucille (Creach) Machulda. She attended Abilene High School.
She was united in marriage to Danny L. VanNess on February 7, 1963. They later divorced. Betty worked in the service industry, working at Highland Nursing Home in Abilene and retired from Enterprise Estates Nursing Center in Enterprise.
Betty was a pet lover and enjoyed spending time with her dog Dixie and her cat Sammy. She was an avid KU Jayhawk fan and enjoyed watching KU basketball games and enjoyed feeding and watching the birds, planting and caring for her flowers she had outside.
She is survived by her son Ronald VanNess and his wife Shelli of Hoisington, Randy VanNess and his wife Brooke of Basehor, Christopher Stoneberger of Andover, Daughter Brenda VanNess and her husband Bill Matile of Ottawa, sisters Barbara Lynse of Abilene, Della Sims of Abilene, Carol Visser of Wakefield, grandchildren Nicole and husband John, Dallas and girlfriend Brytani, Colby and wife Shay, Kinley and Kyler, Ashley, Jordan and her husband Drew, Lyndsey, Brookelyn, Addison, Shaylon and Skylar, Erin and her husband Phillip, Austin and girlfriend Ashley, great grandchildren Frances, Benjamin, Yani, Cillian, Casidee, Roman, Rhett and Reed. She was preceded in death by her son Richard VanNess on May 15, 2015, and her parents.
Private graveside services will be at a later date. Friends may sight the register book Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or to the Abilene Senior Center and may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home, 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dannerfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.