Betty J. Martell, 85, Hays, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Abilene.
She was born June 7, 1935 in LaCrosse, Kansas, the daughter of Stephan and Anna (Kreutzer) Herrman. On Jan. 12, 1954 she was united in marriage to Kendall E. Martell in LaCrosse, and they were married 41 years before he preceded her in death on March 8, 1995.
Betty worked at Hadley Hospital as a Certified Nursing Assistant and was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She was a volunteer with the Senior Companion program for many years, loved to read, and made crossstitch quilts for each of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include son Brad Martell and wife Lillian of Bettendorf, IA, daughter Debbie Bielefeld and husband Gene of Abilene, brother Stephen Herrman and wife Caroleen of Hayward, CA, sister Frances Holopirek of Timken, brother-in-law Lawrence Munsch of Cheyenne Wells, CO, sister-in-law Eunice Dinkel of Garden City, grandchildren Ryan Bielefeld of Overland Park, Kelly Bielefeld and wife Angie of Clearwater, Darcy Doege and husband Kent of Indian Trail, NC, and Nate Martell and Bria Martell, both of Bettendorf, IA, and great-grandchildren Maggie, Corrigan, Gus, Max, Felicity, Charlotte, PJ., and Theo Bielefeld and Hadley, Henry and Coen Doege.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kendall, son Eldon Martell and 10 brothers and sisters.
Private graveside services will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, with Fr. Terry Klein officiating. Memorials are suggested to the Senior Companion Program, in care of Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Betty may be shared with the family at www.haysmemorial.com.
