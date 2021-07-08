Betty J. Hampton, 91 of Abilene, passed away July 5, 2021, at Abilene Place surrounded by family.
She was born June 28, 1930. in Abilene, the daughter of Russell and Ora (Lowry) Neher. She grew up in Abilene and attended the local schools. Betty was a homemaker.
On February 6, 1951 she was united in marriage to Peter W. Hampton in Abilene. He preceded her in death June 9, 2020.
They returned to Abilene after Pete was stationed in Florida. They moved into 804 NW 2nd just down the block from Pete’s parents. This was their home for 60 years. Great times and many wonderful memories for family and friends include front porch sitting, having coffee and cookies in the kitchen and dinner parties with the good china in the dining room.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Doug) Crumpton and their children Allyson (Jonathan) Maestas and their children, Isabel, Maisyn and Trey. Scott (Hannah) Crumpton and their daughter Addison. Mary Crumpton and Jordan Crumpton. One son, Paul (Linda) Hampton and their children Zack and Jess Hampton, Marty Mead, Mark Mead, and his three children Austin, Ethan and Matthew; and Suzanna and Bill Goatcher and Kaitlyn and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside will be held at Union/Livingston cemetery, rural Abilene. Friends may come by Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home in Abilene to sign the register book.
The family suggests memorials be given to Hospice of Dickinson County, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovahs Witnesses or to the Eisenhower Park and Rose Garden.
Memorials may be dropped off at the funeral home or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Third St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
