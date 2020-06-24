Betty J. Folsom, 87, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Abilene.
She was born March 31, 1933 in Clay Center, the daughter of Marion I. and Daisy G, Welcher Davis. Growing up, Betty attended Salina schools.
She was married to Willis “Monk” Sutton, later divorcing and Jim Folsom, later divorcing.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, son George Sutton, sisters Naomi Brumfield and Ada May Davis and brothers Marion E, Leroy and Lloyd Davis.
She is survived by daughters Joselyn Meador of Abilene, Judy Brady of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Jarda Sutton of Abilene, sons Willis Sutton of Abilene and Mark Sutton of Abilene.
The family has chosen cremation. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Friday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Clay Center with Pastor Jack Gilstrap officiating.
The family suggests memorial contributions in her memory be made to the Hospice of Dickinson County. They may be sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home,. 501 N. Buckeye, Abilene, Kansas.
Condolences: dannerfuneralhome.net.
