Betty E. Chindamo, the daughter of Samuel F. Smith and Nellie M. Handley, was born November 19, 1929 in Abilene, Kansas and departed this life on January 11, 2022 at Village Manor having attained the age of 92. Betty graduated from Abilene High School with the class of 1948. She was united in marriage with Max Chindamo August 28, 1948. To this union one son, Daniel, and one daughter, Diane, were born. Betty worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone in Topeka, Kansas from 1961-1964 and also in Abilene. She worked at Hamburg’s and the Fashionmaker in Abilene. She was a kind and considerate woman known for her pleasant personality and beautiful smile. She loved her family very much and found joy in her children and grandchildren. A loving mother, sister, daughter and grandmother, she is survived by son, Daniel Chindamo and wife Linda of Platte City, Missouri, daughter, Diane Chindamo Riordan and husband David of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, sister-in-law Beverly Samuelson of Abilene, grandchildren Ellen Chindamo of Lawrence, Chuck (Melissa) Chindamo of Kansas City, Missouri, Weston (Arian) Riordan of Wichita, Kansas, Tricia Kauffman of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, Tyler (Jennifer) Riordan of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, twelve great-grandchildren, Dawson and Sophia Chindamo, Siena Casagrande, Macey and Quinton Chindamo, Aleena and Aidan Simonds, Cambell Riordan, Margaret Kauffman and Maddox, Truman and Porter Riordan, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Max, sisters, Twila, Lila Verna, Shirley and brother Kenneth (Bud) and grandson Brad Chindamo. Betty’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorial services for Betty will be 10:30 A.M., Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Abilene First Baptist Church with Pastor Jack Gilstrap officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Abilene Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to Abilene First Baptist Church or to Hospice of Dickinson County. Memorials may be dropped off or mailed to Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW Thirds St., Abilene, Kansas 67410. Online condolences may be sent to www.martinbeckercarlson.com
