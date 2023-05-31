Beth Talbott

Elizabeth Schmitt (Clennan) Talbott, age 81, of Chapman, Kansas, passed away May 5 surrounded by family, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Elizabeth Schmitt (Clennan) Talbott, age 81, of Chapman, Kansas, passed away May 5 surrounded by family, at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
She was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Chapman the daughter of Vincent and Marie (Kelley) Clennan.
Beth graduated from Chapman High School in 1959.
She worked as a Nurse Aide, Surgical Technician, Manager of the Chapman Senior Center and as pharmacy staff at Kolling Pharmacy. For many years, she was at Eisenhower Center and gave tours. She also spent time working at Blue Ridge Elementary School and at Chapman Elementary School.
Beth was associated with Hospice of Dickinson County for 44 years and held the positions of volunteer coordinator and served on the advisory board. She loved caring for and investing herself to help others. In 1984 she was named Hospice Volunteer of the Year.
She had also served on the board of directors for Area Agency on Aging, Chapman Community Foundation and the Irish Foundation. She was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Abilene and had served as president and was an Ombudsman for the State of Kansas. She most recently was a volunteer at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Hospital.
On Feb. 10, 1988, she was married to Robert Talbott. Robert preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by six siblings: Patricia, Joseph, Mary Lee, John, Margaret and her twin, Barbara.
Survivors include her three children: David Schmitt of Ormond Beach, Florida, Amy Smith of Kansas City, Missouri, and Christal Ade of Chapman; five siblings: Catherine Davidson, James, Larry and Leo Clennan and Joyce Snodgrass; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m June 9 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Chapman with Father Peter O’Donnell officiating. Family and friends are invited to pray the Rosary at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Private inurnment will be St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Michael Parish Center Thursday, June 8.
Online condolences may be left for the family through the funeral home website at www.ymlfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.
