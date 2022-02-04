Berneice LaVera (Kandt) DeWitt, 88, passed away on January 26th, 2022 in Ridgewood, NJ. Funeral services will held at St Phillip Catholic Church, Hope, KS at 2pm on Saturday, February 5th.
Berneice was born on August 31, 1933 on the family farm near Shadybrook, in Dickinson County KS. She attended Union School, a one-room school house, where half of the students were her siblings. After graduating from Hope High School in 1951, she took a job with a photography studio in Salina, KS where she learned to retouch photos and photo negatives. Recognizing her natural artistic talents, the studio capitalized by broadening her training to include the ability to colorize photos (before color photography was invented). Her exceptional skills for retouching photo negatives drew accolades from her clientele. Berneice moved to Wichita in the early 1960s to work for a studio and created her business Color by Kandt. During those years in Wichita, her coloring photography work earned her a national award. It was at this time when she met her husband to be, Dennis DeWitt. They were married on May 29th, 1965. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Hugoton, KS to begin their lives together.
Being a mother, to her “three genius daughters” as she liked to introduce them — Tina, Maria and Janelle — was her primary focus. When Dennis took over the Hugoton Metal Co, she stepped into running the business as a partner until Dennis passed away in 1996. She also loved following her daughters' sports and academic careers through high school and college.
Berneice was a devout Catholic and volunteered her time as a CCD teacher and for many years as the Director of Religious Education and served on the Parish Council for St. Helens. She loved watching children light up as they learned about Jesus and being a spiritual mentor for others in the parish. Her impact on the parish education program is immeasurable.
Berneice is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Sophia Kandt, her husband Dennis DeWitt and her siblings Edward Kandt, Kenny Kandt, Elmer Kandt and Arlene (Gene) McWhirter.
She is survived by her daughters, Tina DeWitt, Maria DeWitt, Janelle DeWitt and siblings Theresa Lorson, Keith Kandt, Bobby Kandt and sister-in-law Joan Kandt.
In lieu of fresh cut flowers please consider either live plants or making a donation to Birthline, Inc, Liberal, KS.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.