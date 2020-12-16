Benji Sheldon (Smith) was called from this life while at her home in Abilene, Kansas, on Dec. 4, 2020, at the age of 75.
She was the first born of Ivan and Genevieve Smith on Dec. 7, 1944 in El Paso, Texas.
She spent her childhood in Salina and Ellsworth, Kansas. It was in Ellsworth where she met Robert Roth. They were married July 11, 1963. They made their home in Salina, Lakin, Great Bend and Lincoln, Kansas.
They welcomed 3 sons, Rex, Tracy and Jack (who died at birth). She and Robert later divorced.
Benji married Fred Sheldon on August 13, 1978. They established homes in Minneapolis, Herington and Abilene, Kansas.
She worked for the Herington Police Department and the Morris and Dickinson County Sheriff departments as a dispatcher. She has been employed as a copy clerk by the Abilene School District for the last 35 years.
Benji was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred, sons Jack and Rex, and sister Nikki Boyce.
She is survived by son Tracy (Bertina) Roth of Herington, stepdaughters Sharon (Graham) Collins of Russell, Sheila Smither of Great Bend, Betty (Tom) Manolakis of Parker, Colorado, sister Marti (Leon) Anderson of Abilene, 18 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who all looked at her as a grandmother.
There are no words to express how much she was loved and how much she loved her family. Her light, joy, and guidance will be missed in the hearts of all that knew her.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date.
The Abilene School District meant a lot to Benji, so her family would like to set up a scholarship fund at Abilene High School. Memorial contributions may be sent to Martin Becker Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third Street, Abilene, KS 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.