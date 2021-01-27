Becky Jo Nielsen, 60, of Abilene, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
She was born Dec. 11, 1960, the daughter of William Davis and Lucy (Anguino) Davis.
Becky married John Raymond Nielsen on March 3, 2001 in Abilene.
Survivors include her husband; son, Christopher Grimes; stepchildren, Jason Nielsen, Briahnna Graves and Diana Koschinski; grandchildren, Juliet Grimes, Dawson Nielsen, Daniell Nielsen, Katelyn Nielsen, Maja Koschinski and Lina Koschinski; her mother, Lucy Davis; siblings, Tina Zvolanek, Buck Davis, Joe Davis and Amy Davis Fischer.
She was preceded in death by her son Raymond Grimes and her father William Davis.
Becky enjoyed reading and traveling and loved to work.
Becky was cremated and services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Dove Cremations and Funerals - Southwest Chapel is assisting the family. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
