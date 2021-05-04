Becky Jo Davis-Nielsen born Dec. 11, 1960, the daughter of William (Sonny) C. Davis deceased 2002 and Lucia Marie Anguiano Davis, lost her battle with life and went home to be in the arms of our Lord on Jan. 17, 2021.
Becky was the mother of two children: Raymond Wallace Grimes, who preceded her in death in April 2020, and Christopher Lee Grimes of Colorado; one granddaughter Juliet Renee Grimes of Kansas; two sisters ,Tina M Davis-Zvolanek (Neal) of Kansas, Amy Fisher (Tom) of West Virginia; two brothers, William C Davis Jr. (Norma) of Texas and Joseph H. Davis (Sandy) of Florida; and last but not least, her mother Lucia M. Anguiano-Davis of Kansas.
She was a wonderful mom having raised her two sons without any outside help and putting herself through school.
In her 60 young years, she touched many people’s lives. She never spoke ill of anyone and always had a smile on her face even when she didn’t feel well. She really enjoyed working with all her clients and treated them as family.
Juliet, her only granddaughter, said it best when asked about her grandmother, she said “She was the most intelligent, beautiful, giving, and fun-loving person” she has had the honor to know.” She will be missed tremendously.
I love you to the moon and back. Until we meet again.
The graveside service will be May 8 at St. Joseph Cemetery, located on 2400 Ave, Abilene, Kan., with a light lunch to follow at the Elks Club, 417 NW 4th St., Abilene, KS from 2 to 3 p.m., or when the service ends.
