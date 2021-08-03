Beckett Lee Michael Burton passed away peacefully in the NICU at Wesley Medical Center on July 23, 2021.
He was born at 8:15 a.m. and met the eyes of Jesus at 9:17 p.m. the same day.
Beckett was the son of Travis and Dallas Burton of Abilene.
He is survived by Sadie Mae the family dog.
His paternal grandparents are Randy and Marje Burton of Salina, Kan., and Terry and Manny McGrath of Abilene, Kan; maternal grandparents are Dale and Sandy Pierce of Herington, Kan., many great and great great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Beckett gave us a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. When he heard his daddy’s voice he stared at him.
The Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Foundation provided a volunteer photographer to record his short life with us. In lieu of flowers we would be pleased to have you support their mission to help other grieving parents through their remembrance photography at: The Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation, 7800 S Elati St. #111, Littleton, CO 80120, or: http:nowilaymedowntosleep.org.
Travis and Dallas Burton also have set up the Beckett Burton Memorial Fund. Donations can be sent to Beckett Burton Memorial Fund, Pinnacle Bank, 401 N. Spruce Street, Abilene, KS 67410
Celebration of life for Beckett will be Aug. 21, 2021, at 5 p.m. at New Trail Fellowship Church, 1157 2400 Ave., Abilene, KS 64710 with family and friends.
