Beatrice L. “Bea” Cole, 86, of Abilene passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Village Manor in Abilene.
She was born August 23, 1933 in Galeton, PA, the daughter of Charles and Filide (Meucci) Osani. She graduated from high school in Galeton and on June 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lewis W. Cole. To this union two sons were born.
Lewis worked for Combustion Engineering and the family made their home in Galeton, PA, Marion, NC, and Concordia, KS, before moving to Abilene in 1973. Bea was a homemaker and was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella.
She also volunteered for the Red Cross blood mobile, taking friends to appointments, socializing with her friends at coffee and working at Memorial Hospital.
Bea is survived by her son Jeff and his wife Toye of Solomon, brother Joe and his wife Coleen Osani of Mason, Ohio, grandchildren Brandon, Kasey, and Luke, great-grandchildren Emma and Hunter, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Lewis on Jan. 1, 1996, her son Geno in 1977, siblings Rita, Geno, Herman, Nella, Charles, Ted and her parents.
Cremation is planned. There will be no visitation.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Randall Weber as Celebrant. A Daughters of Isabella Rosary will be recited at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday morning followed by a Parish Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Her final resting place will be in Pennsylvania.
Because of COVID 19, please practice social distancing and wear a mask if possible. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dickinson County and may be dropped off or sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 N.W. Third, Abilene, Kansas 67410. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.martinbeckercarlson.com.
