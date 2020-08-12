Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.